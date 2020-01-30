105 More Acts Added To SXSW

SXSW has added a further 105 acts to the 2020 music festival.

The latest additions are:

9th Sage (Houston TX)

AAerial (Austin TX)

Aidan Gallagher (Los Angeles CA)

Andre Davis Jr (Austin TX)

Ant Blue Jr. (Dallas TX)

Atlas Maior (Austin TX)

BabiBoi (San Antonio TX)

The Bad Man (Minneapolis MN)

Bemisoul (Brooklyn NY)

Bez Idakula (Lagos NIGERIA)

Billyracxx (Houston TX)

The Black Angels (Austin TX)

Blood (Austin TX)

Bre Kennedy (Nashville TN)

BULGOGIDISCO (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Caitlin Sherman (Seattle WA)

Carol (Boston MA)

Chelsea Williams (Los Angeles CA)

Chloe Gilligan (Nashville TN)

The Chris Lee Band (New Orleans LA)

Danielle Dahl (Oslo NORWAY)

The Delta Bombers (Las Vegas NV)

Dirty Streets (Memphis TN)

Dogleg (Detroit MI)

Drag Syndrome (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Dream Syndicate (Los Angeles CA)

Dressy Bessy (Denver CO)

Dustin Welch (Austin TX)

Dylan Doyle (Woodstock NY)

Elijah Ford (Austin TX)

ella ella (Austin TX)

Fabrik Alternativa (Cienfuegos CUBA)

Fennesz (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Field Medic (San Francisco CA)

Flawes (London UK-ENGLAND)

Free Radicals (Houston TX)

Gina Chavez (Austin TX)

Gina Sicilia (Philadelphia PA)

Har Mar Superstar (Minneapolis MN)

Harry Edohoukwa (Dallas TX)

Hēran Soun (Portland ME)

HIHEAL (Aguada PUERTO RICO)

How I Quit Crack (Bertram TX)

Humbird (Minneapolis MN)

Hunger (Vienna AUSTRIA)

In Praise (Austin TX)

iskwē (Hamilton CANADA)

Jake Schrock (Dallas TX)

JC Stringz (Killeen TX)

Jill Andrews (Nashville TN)

Johnny Jewel [DJ Set] (Los Angeles CA)

Jon Muq (Austin TX)

Justin Townes Earle (Nashville TN)

Kept Male (Austin TX)

Kompas Trio (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

KORE ROZZIK (Queens NY)

La Doña (San Francisco CA)

La Goony Chonga (Miami FL)

La Meme Gang (Accra GHANA)

Las Valentinas (Austin TX)

LEX the Lexicon Artist (New York City NY)

Los Wálters (New York NY)

Lou Canon (Toronto CANADA)

Lowin (Austin TX)

Luna Li (Toronto CANADA)

Majeure (Pittsburgh PA)

Maneka (Brooklyn NY)

Margaux (Atlanta GA)

Meatraffle (London UK-ENGLAND)

Meryem Saci (Montreal CANADA)

Mexico City Blondes (Santa Barbara CA)

Mike Melinoe (Detroit MI)

Miller Campbell and The Hasslers (Seattle WA)

Mïrändä (New York NY)

Mojo Nixon and The Toadliquors (Danville VA)

Mustangs of the West (Los Angeles CA)

Naia Izumi (Los Angeles CA)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nina Diaz (San Antonio TX)

Orion (Providence RI)

Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)

Palm Palm (Richmond VA)

Paralandra (Springfield MO)

Patricia Vonne (Austin TX)

Pokey LaFarge (Normal IL)

Psymon Spine (Brooklyn NY)

QUANNA (Savannah GA)

Randy McGill and Eclectic (Dallas TX)

Reginald DeVore (Austin TX)

Rolex Rasathy (Queens NY)

Sarah Burton (Toronto CANADA)

Sasha Marie (San Diego CA)

Shadow Show (Detroit MI)

Shelley King (Austin TX)

Surfer Blood (West Palm Beach FL)

Tamar Aphek (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Texicana Mamas (San Antonio TX)

Time Zones (San Francisco CA)

Tito and Tarantula (Austin TX)

Tobin Sprout (Leland MI)

Tomás del Real (Santiago CHILE)

Tree Grundy (Houston TX)

WHOOP-Szo (London CANADA)

Yemi Alade (Lagos NIGERIA)

You Said Strange (Giverny FRANCE)

SXSW is on 13-22 March 2020 in Austin, Texas.

