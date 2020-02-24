10cc and Russell Morris Deliver Zoo Twilights Most Hit Driven Show Of the Season

10cc and Russell Morris played Melbourne Zoo Twilights on Friday 21 February and delivered more hits than any other Zoo show is capable of this season.

This show wasn’t just about quantity of hits. I was very much about quality.

This condensed set from Russell spanned from his 1967 Somebody’s Image cover of Dylan’s ‘Its All Over Now Baby Blue’ through to his 1969 no 1 ‘The Real Thing’ and kicked off with the most recent ‘Ain’t No Angel’ from his exception 2019 release ‘Black and Blue Heart’.

Songwriting legend Graham Gouldman didn’t even scrape the sides of his hits and still delivered a dozen songs you know plus a few deeper cuts including global classics ‘I’m Not In Love’, ‘The Things We Do For Love’ and ‘Dreadlock Holiday’.

While Gouldman is the last man standing from the original line-up featuring Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley and Lol Crème, drummer Paul Burgess has worked with 10cc since 1973 and guitarist Rick Fenn has been a member of 10cc since the 1977 live album ‘Live and Let Live.

Iain Hornal is one of the new recruited for Gouldman’s 10cc sharing most of the lead vocals. The setlist included the song ‘Say The Word’ from Hornal’s album ‘The Game Begins With The Lights Out’. Hornal wanted to write a 10cc sounding song and it turns out Graham was the man to teach him.

While 10cc have a bona fide Greatest Hits album the centrepiece of their show is the epic 10+ minute ‘Feel The Benefit’.

10cc setlist for Zoo Twilights 21 February 2019

The Wall Street Shuffle (from Sheet Music, 1974)

Art for Art’s Sake (from How Dare You, 1976)

Life Is a Minestrone (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)

Good Morning Judge Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

The Dean and I (from 10cc, 1973)

Clockwork Creep (from Sheet Music, 1974)

Feel the Benefit Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

The Things We Do for Love (from Deceptive Bends, 1977)

Say the Word (from Hornal, The Game Begins With The Lights Out, 2017)

Silly Love (from Sheet Music, 1974)

From Rochdale to Ocho Rios (from Bloody Tourists, 1978)

I’m Mandy Fly Me (from How Dare You, 1976)

I’m Not in Love (from The Original Soundtrack, 1975)

Dreadlock Holiday (from Bloody Tourists, 1978)

Encore:

Donna (from 10cc, 1973)

Rubber Bullets (from 10cc, 1973)

