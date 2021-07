16 Disc Chicago At Carnegie Hall Box Set On The Way - Noise11.com

Between 5 and 10 April 1971 Chicago performed eight shows at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York. All eight shows were recorded and compiled down to the four disc live album released on October 1971.

Now for the first time, all eight shows will be released in their entirety as a 16 disc box set.

Chicago played at Carnegie Hall following the release of their third album ‘Chicago III’. The live record became their fourth album. The band members were often critical of the album over the years. They were the first rock band to play Carnegie Hall and later thought the acoustics did not suit amplified music.

The new edition of the album includes the previously unheard first songs from the first show, “Someday (August 29, 1968).

Chicago Live At Carnegie Hall will be released on 16 July 2021.

Disc One

First Show – First Set

[62:43]

1. Scott Muni Intro

2. SOMEDAY (AUGUST 29, 1968)

3. LONLINESS IS JUST A WORD

4. SOUTH CALIFORNIA PURPLES

5. BEGINNINGS

6. LOWDOWN

7. MOTHER

8. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (FREE FORM INTRO)

9. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

10. MAKE ME SMILE

11. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

12. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

13. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

14. COLOUR MY WORLD

15. TO BE FREE

16. NOW MORE THAN EVER

Disc Two

First Show – Second Set

[69:12]

1. Return to Stage and Tuning

It Better End Soon:

2. 1ST MOVEMENT

3. 2ND MOVEMENT

4. 3RD MOVEMENT

5. 4TH MOVEMENT

6. 5TH MOVEMENT

7. FANCY COLOURS

8. IN THE COUNTRY

9. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

10. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

11. SING A MEAN TUNE KID

12. FLIGHT 602

13. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

14. FREE

15. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Disc Three

Second Show – First Set

[59:19]

1. Band Introduction and Tuning

2. INTRODUCTION

3. BEGINNINGS

4. LOWDOWN

5. IN THE COUNTRY

6. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

7. SING A MEAN TUNE KID

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

8. MAKE ME SMILE

9. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

10. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

11. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

12. COLOUR MY WORLD

13. TO BE FREE

14. NOW MORE THAN EVER

Disc Four

Second Show – Second Set

[76:04]

1. Return to Stage and Tuning

2. FANCY COLOURS

Elegy:

3. CANON

4. ONCE UPON A TIME…

5. THE APPROACHING STORM

6. MAN VS. MAN: THE END

7. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

8. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

It Better End Soon:

9. 1st Movement

10. 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)

11. 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)

12. 4th Movement (Preach)

13. 5th Movement

14. LONELINESS IS JUST A WORD

15. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

Travel Suite:

16. FLIGHT 602

17. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

18. FREE

19. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Disc 5

Third Show – First Set

[53:31]

1. Tuning and Introduction

2. LISTEN

3. MOTHER

4. LOWDOWN

5. FANCY COLOURS

6. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PURPLES

7. LONELINESS IS JUST A WORD

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

8. MAKE ME SMILE

9. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

10. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

11. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

12. COLOUR MY WORLD

13. TO BE FREE

14. NOW MORE THAN EVER

Disc 6

Third Show – Second Set

[76:43]

1. Return to stage

2. INTRODUCTION

3. HAPPY ‘CAUSE I’M GOING HOME

4. BEGINNINGS

5. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

6. I DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY

7. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

8. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

9. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

It Better End Soon:

10. 1st Movement

11. 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)

12. 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)

13. 4th Movement (Preach)

14. 5th Movement

15. FLIGHT 602

16. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

17. FREE

18. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Disc 7

Fourth Show – First Set

[55:19]

1. Tuning and Introduction

2. LONELINESS IS JUST A WORD

3. BEGINNINGS

4. SING A MEAN TUNE KID

5. FANCY COLOURS

6. LOWDOWN

7. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

8. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

9. MAKE ME SMILE

10. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

11. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

12. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

13. COLOUR MY WORLD

14. TO BE FREE

15. NOW MORE THAN EVER

Disc 8

Fourth Show – Second Set

[64:44]

1. Return to stage / Tuning

It Better End Soon:

2. 1st Movement

3. 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)

4. 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)

5. 4th Movement (Preach)

6. 5th Movement

7. HAPPY ‘CAUSE I’M GOING HOME

8. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

9. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

10. I DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY

11. AN HOUR IN THE SHOWER

12. FLIGHT 602

13. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

14. FREE

15. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Disc 9

Fifth Show

[47:01]

1. Tuning and Introduction

2. IN THE COUNTRY

3. FANCY COLOURS

4. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

5. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

6. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PURPLES

7. MOTHER

Disc 10

Fifth Show (continued)

[48:58]

1. LOWDOWN

2. FLIGHT 602

3. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

4. FREE

5. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

6. MAKE ME SMILE

7. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

8. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

9. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

10. COLOUR MY WORLD

11. TO BE FREE

12. NOW MORE THAN EVER

13. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

14. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Disc 11

Sixth Show

[40:41]

1. Tuning and Introduction

2. INTRODUCTION

3. FANCY COLOURS

4. Introduction to Questions 67 & 68

5. QUESTIONS 67 & 68

6. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro, ‘Nasal Finger Tones’)

7. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

It Better End Soon:

8. 1st Movement

9. 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)

10. 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)

11. 4th Movement (Preach)

12. 5th Movement

Disc 12

Sixth Show (continued)

[51:01]

1. LONELINESS IS JUST A WORD

2. SING A MEAN TUNE KID

3. BEGINNINGS

4. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

5. MAKE ME SMILE

6. SO MUCH TO SAY, SO MUCH TO GIVE

7. ANXIETY’S MOMENT

8. WEST VIRGINIA FANTASIES

9. COLOUR MY WORLD

10. TO BE FREE

11. NOW MORE THAN EVER

12. I’M A MAN

Seventh Show (Disc 13)

First Set

[64:54]

1. TUNING AND INTRODUCTION

2. IN THE COUNTRY

3. FANCY COLOURS

3. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

4. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

5. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PURPLES

Disc 14

1. MOTHER

2. FLIGHT 602

3. MOTORBOAT TO MARS

4. FREE

5. LOWDOWN

6. BALLET FOR A GIRL IN BUCHANNON

7. 25 OR 6 TO 4

Eighth Show

First Set

[73:36]

1. INTRODUCTION

2. FANCY COLOURS

3. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS? (Free Form Intro)

4. DOES ANYBODY REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

5. IT BETTER END SOON

1ST MOVEMENT

2ND MOVEMENT

3RD MOVEMENT

4TH MOVEMENT

5TH MOVEMENT

6. LONELINESS IS JUST A WORD

7. SING A MEAN TUNE KID

8. BEGINNINGS

9. A SONG FOR RICHARD AND HIS FRIENDS

10. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE

Second Set

[24:05]

13. BALLET FOR A GIRL IN BUCHANNON

14. FREE

