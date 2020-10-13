2020 Screen Music Awards To Be Streamed - Noise11.com

A pandemic isn’t stopping APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) from honouring its finest creators of film, television, documentary and advertising music.

For the first time, the 2020 Screen Music Awards will take to the screen itself to celebrate Australian composers and their music soundtracks. The Awards will be staged as a virtual event, streamed online to a global audience on Tuesday 1 December via YouTube Premiere, kicking off at 7:00pm AEDT.

AGSC’s Antony Partos said, ‘As the newly minted President of the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, I am delighted to introduce the unveiling of the 2020 Screen Music Awards. Although I had personally desired for this to be a live celebration to mark the end of social distancing and embrace live music and one another again, it seems the next best thing is to join together virtually to celebrate the wealth of talent that our industry has to offer.

‘Ironically, despite our industry suffering a cataclysmic downturn this year due to nearly all production ceasing, the public have turned to film and television content in unprecedented numbers to be entertained, forget their woes and be transported to a different reality. My fellow Australian composers may not be household names, but they can rest assured that many of the programs they have worked on have touched the hearts and moved people emotionally across our nation. So I look forward to celebrating virtually with you all on December 1.’

Hosting this virtual celebration are three incredible contributors to the Australian screen, the first being Justine Clarke, who has spent much of her life in front of the camera and performing on stage. She launched her successful children’s entertainment career in 2005, with the defining music release, I Like to Sing and was most recently seen in ‘Muriel’s Wedding The Musical’. Our other two special guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The virtual format will feature the presentation of thirteen awards as well as musical interpretations of the four Feature Film Score of the Year nominations performed by the Screen Awards orchestra and led by Musical Director, Jessica Wells. Jessica works tirelessly as an arranger and orchestrator, and also runs Jigsaw Music who most recently provided the orchestration for the score to the Helen Reddy biopic ‘I Am Woman’ by composer Rafael May.

The nominees for the 2020 Screen Music Awards will be announced Thursday 29 October.

2020 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS CATEGORIES

Best Music for an Advertisement

Best Music for Children’s Television

Best Music for a Documentary

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Best Music for a Short Film

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Best Television Theme

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Best Soundtrack Album

Feature Film Score of the Year

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia*

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas*

Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award^

* Determined by statistical analysis

^ Awarded at the discretion of the APRA Board of Directors

2020 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Premiering Tuesday 1 December from 7:00pm AEDT on YouTube Premiere

Hosted by Justine Clarke, with more to be revealed

Musical Director Jessica Wells

RSVP to watch here

