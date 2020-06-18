 28-year old Korean popstar Kim Jeong-hwan (aka Yohan) (요한) - Noise11.com
Yohan

Yohan

28-year old Korean popstar Kim Jeong-hwan (aka Yohan) (요한)

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2020

in News

Korean popstar Kim Jeong-hwan (aka Yohan) (요한) has been found dead at age 28. No cause of death has been announced.

Yohan (요한) was a member of Korean pop group TST. They released two albums in 2017. Their most recent single ‘Count Down’ was released earlier this year.

TST’s record company KJ Entertainment released the statement, “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.”

K-pop stars who have also died in the last five years are:

Ahn So-jin (2015) after falling from a building, Kim Jong-hyun of SHINee (2017) from suicide, backing singers Goo Hara and Sulli (2019) from suicide after cyberbullying and Cha In Ha (2019), no cause of death released.

Support is available for those who may be distressed by phoning Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Matt Murphy of The Wombats with Noise11's Ros O'Gorman
Matthew Murphy From The Wombats Is Releasing A Solo Album

Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy of The Wombats will release his debut solo album ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’ under the name Love Fame Tragedy.

23 hours ago
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford Apologises For Obscene Tweet

5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford has apologised to fans for recently resurfaced tweets from 2012 in which he allegedly used sexist and homophobic language.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Maintains A Second Week At No 1

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" remains the No.1 selling album in Australia for a second week, also scoring a second week in England and it debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls For Removal of Racist Statues In Tennessee

Taylor Swift has urged Tennessee officials to remove two statues of racist historical figures in the state.

4 days ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Donates To NAACP

Pink is making a donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in order to be "part of the solution" to racial injustice.

4 days ago
Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Covers Bob Dylan and George Harrison’s ‘If Not For You’

Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has covered the George Harrison and Bob Dylan song ‘If Not For You’ for the teachers.

5 days ago
Hockey Dad
Hockey Dad To Play A Drive-in in The ‘Gong

Windang’s Hockey Dad have broken loose in Wollongong and will head to the Bulli Showground on July 31 and August 1.

5 days ago