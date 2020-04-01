44 Indie Aussie Acts Get Together Online For Torch Fest Lite

44 Australian independent acts will take part in Torch Fest Lite on 4 April 2019.

Torch Fest was meant to be Australia’s first mental health music festival. Now that it has moved online, 100% of funds raised will go to the performing artists at a time no artists are generating an income.

Over the course of the festival the artists will perform three songs each, including their torch song.

Additional info:

• Fundraising – As well as putting on one hell of a show we will be fundraising throughout the day. It is our strong belief that the best way we can support the music industry at present is to help ease the financial strain that musicians are under right now so we have decided to give 100% of all money raised on the day directly to all performing musicians. Whatever the total is at the end of the day we will split equally among all performers.

• Support – We will be directing people to our COVID-19 website page for anyone who needs support, which also includes our support card, detailing crisis lines, online resources and help.

How will it all work?

The line up has been split into four “stages” just as it would be at Torch Fest itself and we will be showcasing four artists from each stage, in 4-artist blocks. For example, the first group of the day will be a 4 x artist set from our Shine Stage and, as we move through the day, there will be 4 x artist sets from the Torch Stage, the Glow Stage and the Glimmer Stage as well. The sets have been curated based on genre and will, hopefully, create a pseudo festival vibe as people hop from one stage to the next during the day.

Torch Fest will take place on Instagram this Saturday April 4, 2020.

