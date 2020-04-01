 44 Indie Aussie Acts Get Together Online For Torch Fest Lite - Noise11.com
Torch Fest Lite full lineup

44 Indie Aussie Acts Get Together Online For Torch Fest Lite

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

44 Australian independent acts will take part in Torch Fest Lite on 4 April 2019.

Torch Fest was meant to be Australia’s first mental health music festival. Now that it has moved online, 100% of funds raised will go to the performing artists at a time no artists are generating an income.

Over the course of the festival the artists will perform three songs each, including their torch song.

Additional info:

• Fundraising – As well as putting on one hell of a show we will be fundraising throughout the day. It is our strong belief that the best way we can support the music industry at present is to help ease the financial strain that musicians are under right now so we have decided to give 100% of all money raised on the day directly to all performing musicians. Whatever the total is at the end of the day we will split equally among all performers.

• Support – We will be directing people to our COVID-19 website page for anyone who needs support, which also includes our support card, detailing crisis lines, online resources and help.

How will it all work?

The line up has been split into four “stages” just as it would be at Torch Fest itself and we will be showcasing four artists from each stage, in 4-artist blocks. For example, the first group of the day will be a 4 x artist set from our Shine Stage and, as we move through the day, there will be 4 x artist sets from the Torch Stage, the Glow Stage and the Glimmer Stage as well. The sets have been curated based on genre and will, hopefully, create a pseudo festival vibe as people hop from one stage to the next during the day.

Torch Fest will take place on Instagram this Saturday April 4, 2020.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Evelyn Richardson of Live Performance Australia
2020 Helpmann Awards Cancelled

Live Performance Australia (LPA) has today announced with deep regret the annual Helpmann Awards will not be presented in 2020.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
New Tame Impala Australian Dates Announced

Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring wish to advise that Tame Impala will be rescheduling the Australian and New Zealand leg of their upcoming tour to December 2020.

5 days ago
APRA AMCOS
APRA Music Awards To Be Virtual In 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing safety concerns, we’re saddened to announce that the 2020 APRA Music Awards will not be held in the usual live format for this year. The event was due to take place on Tuesday 28 April at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

5 days ago
Bored!
Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56

Dave Thomas, an early member of Magic Dirt as well as Geelong band Bored! has died at the age of 56.

7 days ago
Kate Ceberano performs at the APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Memo Music Hall and Renegade Team To Stream Kate Ceberano

Memo Music Hall and RockWiz creators Renegade Films will streak Kate Ceberano & Co from the St Kilda venue on Sunday 5th April 2020.

March 25, 2020
Fire Fight Concert for National Bushfire Relief
Australian Charts: Fire Fight: Concert for National Bushfire Relief Is No 1 Album

Two weeks after the initial concert for Fire Relief on March 12th, 2020, the accompanying album called "Artists Unite for Fire Fight: Concert for National Bushfire Relief" debuts at No.1 on the ARIA Albums chart.

March 24, 2020
Julia Zemiro from Rockwiz image by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com
Adelaide Festival Cancelled

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2020 has been cancelled, following the South Australian Government’s declaration of a public health emergency, and ban on non-essential gatherings of 100 people or more at indoor premises including Adelaide Festival Centre. There are also travel bans in force which affect artists coming from interstate and overseas to South Australia.

March 24, 2020