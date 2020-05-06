60’s Pop Star Millie Dies At Age 73

60s pop star Millie Small has died at age 73 from a stroke.

Millie may have only had one hit but wow it was a big one. ‘My Boy Lollipop’ but it was massive. The song reached no 2 in Australia, USA, New Zealand and the UK in 1965. It was also the first global ska hit.

‘My Boy Lollipop’ was written in the 1950s by Robert Spencer and first released by Barbie Gaye in 1956. for the doo-wop group The Cadillacs.

Millie Small was born in Jamaica in 1946. Island Records founder Chris Blackwell was her manager.

Millie lived in the UK. She has a daughter, born in 1984. She stopped recording in 1969.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments