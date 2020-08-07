60s Pop Star Wayne Fontana Dies At Aged 74

Wayne Fontana, the 60s pop star who fronted The Mindbenders, has died at the age of 74.

Fontana’s biggest hit with The Mindbenders was ‘Game of Love’ in 1965. It reached no 1 in the USA, no 2 in the UK and no 38 in Australia.

His biggest solo hit was ‘Pamela, Pamela’, written by Graham Gouldman, who went on the become a co-founder of 10CC.

Wayne Fontana was born Glyn Ellis in Manchester, England on 28 October, 1945. His last single ‘The Last Bus Home’ was released in 1976.

After quitting the business in the 70s Fontana’s life was a constant downward spiral. He battled alcohol and in 2005 was declared bankrupt but set a baliffs car alight, with the baliff inside, when he was arrested. He was arrested again in 2011 for failing to pay a speeding fine.

Wayne Fontana died from cancer on 6 August, 2020.

