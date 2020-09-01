 65 Year Old Luka Bloom Reflects On 23 Year Old Barry Moore - Noise11.com
Luka Bloom

Luka Bloom

65 Year Old Luka Bloom Reflects On 23 Year Old Barry Moore

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2020

in News

Irish singer songwriter legend Luka Bloom recorded his first three albums under his real name, Barry Moore. 65-year old Luka doesn’t care too much for who 23 year-old Barry was.

“I was a very different person then. I was lost. I was drinking way too much. I was in a lot of trouble inside internally,” Luka Bloom tells Noise11.com. “I went on to make two more records under my real name. They completely disappeared without trace. That was 1977. By 1986, I was beginning finally to find my voice and to write some decent songs. But because of the three albums that had gone nowhere I needed to make a dramatic change in my life to give my songs an opportunity to be heard. That’s why I created Luka Bloom”.

Barry was a very different person to Luka. “23-year old Barry was a very, very lost little boy,” Luka says. “I have a lot of affection for that album ‘Treaty Stone’. My brother Christy (Moore) produced it in Dublin. A guy called Brian Masterton engineered it and Brian Masterton engineered ‘Bittersweet Crimson’. That is a professional thread from the 23-year old Barry to the 65 year old Luka”.

So what was 23-year old Barry Moore like? “I was so far up my rear end. Selfish, self-centered, stuck in an absolute mess of raw emotion not making any sense of the world. Funnily enough, I am still trying to make sense of the world. In that sense, there was a song on ‘Treaty Stone’ called “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee’. It would have been talking about similar issues to ‘Who Will Heal The Land’. I can see a direct line. I grew up in a house where my mother lived a very, very difficult life because of the premature death of our father. She gave us some sense of injustice in the world and that was reflected in that song. ‘Who Will Heal The land’ was inspired by the fires in Australia at the turn of this year”.

Luka concluded, “I was as messed up as many 23-year olds are at that age and I continued to be for many years. Its not so much that I am wiser at 65. The thing I am grateful for is that I survived”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Luka Bloom:

Luka Bloom’s ‘Bittersweet Crimson’ is available only from his website.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Erick Morillo
DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

Erick Morillo, best known for the hit song ‘I Like To Move It’, has been found dead in Miami. He was 49.

7 hours ago
Ben Harper
Ben Harper To Release Lap Steel Guitar Album

Ben Harper’s next album will be the solo work ‘Winter Is For Lovers’, featuring 15 songs performed on Ben’s Monteleone lap steel guitar.

8 hours ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Is England’s Best Selling Britpop Song

Oasis were crowned the Kings of Britpop on Bank Holiday Monday on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds as Britpop Top 50 with Jo Whiley counted down the UK’s 50 best-selling Britpop songs of the 90s.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Liam Gallagher, Stormzy To Play Reading and Leeds Festival

The annual Reading and Leeds music festival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now been confirmed the event - which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend in both Reading and Leeds simultaneously - will be going ahead next year, with a host of big names already on the bill.

2 days ago
Cher
Cher Weighs In On Britney Spears Legal Woes

Cher has taken to Twitter to accuse the people behind Britney Spears' conservatorship of treating Britney like a 'cash cow'.

2 days ago
Evanescence
Voice from the Stone Director Creates New Evanescence Video

The director behind ‘Use My Voice’ the new video for Evanescence, is Eric D Howell, who has worked on ‘Voice From The Stone’.

2 days ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel Connects Connects The Sunset With Suburbia On New Album

Diesel’s latest album ‘Sunset Suburbia’ is about the connection between the romance of sunset with the harsh reality of suburbia.

5 days ago