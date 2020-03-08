a-ha Cancel Japanese Tour Due To Coronavirus Fears

a-ha is the latest act to cancel touring plans because of Coronavirus fears.

a-ha wrapped up their last A Day On The Green show in New Zealand on Saturday. They were due to start their Japanese tour on Tuesday 10 March in Tokyo.

Dates affected are 10 and 11 March Tokyo, 14 March in Fukuoka and 17 March in Nagoya.

The official statement from a-ha reads:

Due to the Coronavirus situation, the Japanese tour is being cancelled & rescheduled. We were really looking forward to seeing our fans & friends in Asia, but the safety of our fans has to come first of course. Take care of yourselves everyone, and see you later down the road!

Due to the Coronavirus situation, the Japanese tour is being cancelled & rescheduled. We were really looking forward to seeing our fans & friends in Asia, but the safety of our fans has to come first of course. Take care of yourselves everyone, and see you later down the road! pic.twitter.com/eNP8ajptMm — a-ha (@aha_com) March 8, 2020

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments