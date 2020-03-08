 a-ha Cancel Japanese Tour Due To Coronavirus Fears - Noise11.com
Morten Harket of a-ha photo by Serge Thomann

Morten Harket of a-ha at A Day On The Green Rochford Winery photo by Serge Thomann

a-ha Cancel Japanese Tour Due To Coronavirus Fears

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2020

in News

a-ha is the latest act to cancel touring plans because of Coronavirus fears.

a-ha wrapped up their last A Day On The Green show in New Zealand on Saturday. They were due to start their Japanese tour on Tuesday 10 March in Tokyo.

Dates affected are 10 and 11 March Tokyo, 14 March in Fukuoka and 17 March in Nagoya.

The official statement from a-ha reads:

Due to the Coronavirus situation, the Japanese tour is being cancelled & rescheduled. We were really looking forward to seeing our fans & friends in Asia, but the safety of our fans has to come first of course. Take care of yourselves everyone, and see you later down the road!

