A Look Back At Hunters & Collectors Last Setlist Ahead Of First Red Hot Summer Show

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2019

Hunters & Collectors will perform their first Red Hot Summer show in Bendigo on Saturday. It will be the first Hunters & Collectors shows since the one-off Adelaide Clipsal 500 After Race show in March, 2017 and their first run of shows since they reformed for Bruce Springsteen in 2014.

While the Hunters & Collectors is being kept under wraps until Saturday’s Red Hot Summer Bendigo show, a look back at the last the 2017 Adelaide show reveals a great cross-section of the Hunters & Collectors era across the 80s and 90s.

Hunters & Collectors, Adelaide, 4 March 2017

Talking to a Stranger (from Hunters & Collectors, 1982)
Blind Eye (from Ghost Nation, 1989)
Inside a Fireball (from Living Daylight EP, 1987)
True Tears of Joy (from Cut, 1992)
This Morning (from Human Frailty, 1986)
Where Do You Go? (from Cut, 1992)
Stuck on You (from Human Frailty, 1986)
Crime of Passion (from Ghost Nation, 1989)
Dog (from Human Frailty, 1986)
Say Goodbye (from Human Frailty, 1986)
Back in the Hole (from Demon Flower, 1994)
Holy Grail (from Cut, 1992)
Everything’s on Fire (from Human Frailty, 1986)
When the River Runs Dry (from Ghost Nation, 1989)
Do You See What I See? (from What’s A Few Men?, 1987)

Encore:
42 Wheels (from The Jaws of Life, 1984)
Head Above Water (from Cut, 1992)
Throw Your Arms Around Me (from Human Frailty, 1986)
Skin of Our Teeth (from Hunters & Collectors, 1982)
Betty’s Worry or the Slab (from The Jaws of Life, 1984)

Hunters & Collectors will headline Red Hot Summer starting this Saturday in Bendigo (4 January, 2020) and going through to the end of April in Noosa.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 4th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 5th January 2020
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Old Mount Gambier Gaol 08 8723 0032

Saturday 11th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Mannum Visitor Information Centre 1300 626 686

Sunday 12th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

