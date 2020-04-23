 UPDATED: The Rolling Stones Debut New Song 'Living In A Ghost Town' - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (photo by Ros O’Gorman)

UPDATED: The Rolling Stones Debut New Song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2020

in News

A new song by The Rolling Stones has been released. According to the Stones forum the track will be called ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

The lyrics with the words “locked down” suggest that this song was written and recorded in the past two months, most likely as the band were together rehearsing for the American tour which was due to commence in May.

You can look for me
But I can’t be found
You can search for me
I had to go underground
Life was so beautiful
Then we all got locked down
Feel a like ghost
Living in a ghost town

The song is expected to drop at 2am 24 April (East Coast Australia), 5pm 23 April (London), midday 23 April (NYC/Eastern) or 9am 23 April (California/PT).

The last Rolling Stones studio album was the blues covers album ‘Blue & Lonesome’ in 2016.

You have to go back to 2005 for the last Rolling Stones album of originals ‘A Bigger Bang’.

The 2019 compilation ‘Honk’ featured unreleased live versions of previously released songs as have the live DVD’s ‘’Bridges to Buenos Aires’ (2019), ‘Bridges To Bremen’ (2019), ‘Voodoo Lounge Uncut’ (2018), ‘San Jose ’99’ (2018) and ‘Sticky Fingers Live at the Fonda Theatre’ (2017).

The 2012 compilation ‘GRRR’ featured the last two original studio recordings from the band ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’.

One Stones fan at the Stones forum ‘Its Only Rock and Roll’ has commented that the band recorded six or seven songs in 2019 and that this new song may be one from those sessions.

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts performed ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ last weekend 18 April.

