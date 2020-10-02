A Ready Steady Go Book Is On The Way

‘Ready Steady Go’ was the most influential music television show in the UK in the 60s. A new book, ‘Ready, Steady, Go: The Weekend Starts Here’ will be released on 6 November, 2020.

Everyone went on it. The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks … everyone. “Ready, Steady, Go! was a pivotal part of the cultural development in the U.K. in the post-war years … it reflected the colour and vivacity of the times better than almost any other medium,” Pete Townshend said.

‘Ready Steady Go’ started on air on 9 August 1963 and lasted three years, ending 23 December 1966.

The show rated its highest on 20 March 1964 when The Beatles were interviewed and performed ‘It Won’t Be Long’, ‘You Can’t Do That’ and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’.

“Ready, Steady, Go! was the best rock ’n’ roll TV show of all time. It just seemed more vibrant and real…You always thought you were slightly on the edge there.” —Mick Jagger

The book features:

• Exclusive essays by artists, managers, and others intimately involved with the show, including Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, Ray Davies, Andrew Oldham, Chris Stamp, Donovan, Lulu, and others.

• Exclusive contributions from those directly involved (presenters, directors, dancers, set designers, etc.) as well as illuminating and evocative insight from contemporary viewers whose lives the show touched.

• Hundreds of color and black and white images — the bulk of them previously unpublished.

• Original ephemera and memorabilia (tickets, contracts, letters, etc.), as well as illustrations from the groundbreaking set designs and title sequences.

• A never-before-published and fully researched complete guide to all 173 episodes, including songs performed and artists’ appearances. (Only 5% of the filmed performances survive. Read and weep at what has been lost!)

• Introductions from the show’s original editor Vicki Wickham and acclaimed director Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Vicki Wickham.

