 A Ready Steady Go Book Is On The Way - Noise11.com

A Ready Steady Go Book Is On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2020

in News

‘Ready Steady Go’ was the most influential music television show in the UK in the 60s. A new book, ‘Ready, Steady, Go: The Weekend Starts Here’ will be released on 6 November, 2020.

Everyone went on it. The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks … everyone. “Ready, Steady, Go! was a pivotal part of the cultural development in the U.K. in the post-war years … it reflected the colour and vivacity of the times better than almost any other medium,” Pete Townshend said.

‘Ready Steady Go’ started on air on 9 August 1963 and lasted three years, ending 23 December 1966.

The show rated its highest on 20 March 1964 when The Beatles were interviewed and performed ‘It Won’t Be Long’, ‘You Can’t Do That’ and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’.

“Ready, Steady, Go! was the best rock ’n’ roll TV show of all time. It just seemed more vibrant and real…You always thought you were slightly on the edge there.” —Mick Jagger

The book features:

• Exclusive essays by artists, managers, and others intimately involved with the show, including Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, Ray Davies, Andrew Oldham, Chris Stamp, Donovan, Lulu, and others.
• Exclusive contributions from those directly involved (presenters, directors, dancers, set designers, etc.) as well as illuminating and evocative insight from contemporary viewers whose lives the show touched.
• Hundreds of color and black and white images — the bulk of them previously unpublished.
• Original ephemera and memorabilia (tickets, contracts, letters, etc.), as well as illustrations from the groundbreaking set designs and title sequences.
• A never-before-published and fully researched complete guide to all 173 episodes, including songs performed and artists’ appearances. (Only 5% of the filmed performances survive. Read and weep at what has been lost!)
• Introductions from the show’s original editor Vicki Wickham and acclaimed director Michael Lindsay-Hogg.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Vicki Wickham.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone
Julia Stone Signs With BMG

Julia Stone is BMG Australia’s latest signing.

July 14, 2020
Don Felder American Rock N Roll
Don Felder Gives Life to ‘Sun’, a Song the Eagles Rejected in 1974

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has completed a 45 year cycle by completing the song ‘Sun’ for his new album ‘American Rock ‘N’ Roll’. He wrote the song for Eagles in 1974. Henley and Frey rejected it.

May 17, 2019
Illy
Illy Signs Publishing Deal With BMG

Illy has joined BMG Publishing. BMG Publishing is home to Peking Duk, LDRU, SAFIA, Golden Features, AC/DC, Wolfmother, The Living End, Winston Surfshirt, Didirri, Meg Mac, Drapht, Montaigne, Matt Corby, Running Touch, Polographia, Dead Letter Circus and many more.

November 14, 2018
Peking Duk DJ Duk
Peking Duk become children’s book authors

Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles of Peking Duk have authored a children’s book.

November 13, 2018
L to R: Jason Herbison, Alexandra Cunningham, Natalie Mandel (of Fremantle Media), Amy Jarman & Heath Johns (of BMG Australia)
BMG Partner to Supply Music to Neighbours

Neighbours has switched publisher for the first time since the show started and will now be represented by BMG.

November 12, 2018
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cat Stevens Signs With BMG

Yusuf Islam (aka Cat Stevens) has entrusted his entire songwriting catalogue to BMG Publishing as well as various gems from the recording “Cat-O-Log’ with nine albums dating back to 1976.

July 23, 2018
Peking Duk
BMG To Take Peking Duk Global

Canberra’s Peking Duk are going global via BMG.

February 15, 2018