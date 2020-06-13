 Aaron Carter Engaged - Noise11.com
Aaron Carter Engaged

by Music-News.com on June 14, 2020

in News

Aaron Carter is engaged to girlfriend Melanie Martin.

Just days after the couple announced it had reunited during a livestream chat, Carter revealed on Friday that he was engaged by posting a photo of Melanie modelling a diamond ring.

“Love wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory,” the 32-year-old wrote in the caption.

Shortly afterwards, Aaron took to his Instagram Stories where he shared a video of the couple holding hands, while driving, with the focus directly on the new jewellery.

The big news comes after the pair revealed Melanie had suffered a miscarriage after they split up less than two months ago, due to “stress conditions”.

“We’re going to give it some time, let her heal, and then we’re going to try again,” he told fans at the time. “We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

During the couple’s temporary separation, Aaron enjoyed a short relationship with Viktoria Alexeeva, but the two have since called things off and the star insisted he “did not care” about her.

