 Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift Continue To Collaborate - Noise11.com
The National, Harvest Festival 2011, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

The National, Harvest Festival 2011, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift Continue To Collaborate

by Music-News.com on December 21, 2020

in News

Aaron Dessner of The National produced and co-wrote much of Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’, and he believes Taylor and the team behind the albums will “continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Dessner said: “It’s kind of the thing where I have so many musicians in my life that I’ve grown close to, and make things with, and are just part of my life. And I’ve rarely had this kind of chemistry with anyone in my life — to be able to write together, to make so many beautiful songs together in such a short period of time.

“Inevitably, I think we will continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives. I don’t know exactly what the next form that will take, but certainly, it will continue.”

However, he insisted that “this era has concluded”.

He continued: “I do think this story, this era, has concluded, and I think in such a beautiful way with these sister records — it does kind of feel like there’s closure to that. But she’s definitely been very helpful and engaged with Big Red Machine, and just in general.

“She feels like another incredible musician that I’ve gotten to know and am lucky to have in my life. It’s this whole community that moves forward and takes risks and, hopefully, there will be other records that appear in the future.”

Aaron recently hailed Swift for her “seemingly boundless talent” as a singer, songwriter and storyteller.

He reflected on Instagram: “It’s only been 5 months since folklore was released. But truth be told @taylorswift and I never actually stopped exchanging ideas and somehow we’ve finished a sister record called evermore that I love just as much. These songs are wilder and freer, sometimes in strange time signatures and darker hues, but very much a continuation of what we started with folklore. I can’t begin to express my gratitude and respect for Taylor — I never cease to wonder at her seemingly boundless talent as a singer and a songwriter and storyteller. It’s been the experience of a lifetime to work so fast and furiously with her. As with folklore, @jackantonoff, @blobtower and William Bowery all contributed brilliant ideas and songwriting — the same alchemy and teamwork continued. This time my brother @brycedessner contributed much more as well— helping write and produce Coney Island and orchestrating the entire record. I’ve never done anything creatively of any value without Bryce helping to elevate it, as he does here again. As important, @heyjonlow has been my brother in all of this work too — I could never have conceived of this without him by my side every step of the way. And Justin @blobtower , who has taught me so much, is here again too, lending his insane talents. If that wasn’t enough, my bandmates in @thenational , Matt, Bryan and Scott along with Bryce, are here too. We learned to write songs and make records together. Hearing Matt sing with Taylor and the entire band perform on Coney Island — things have come full circle.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The National, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The National, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Apologises To Rihanna On New Album

Eminem has used his reissued album Music to Be Murdered By to publicly apologise to Rihanna following the leak of an old rap in which he appeared to side with her abuser Chris Brown.

14 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Ends Up in Hospital

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

20 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Turns 40

Christina Aguilera marked her 40th birthday on social media with a beautiful note to herself.

24 hours ago
Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Drops New Album Music To Be Murdered By Side B

Eminem has slipped out a surprise new edition of ‘Music to be Murdered By’. Fans found ‘Side B’ online today 18 December 2020).

3 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Debut Their Own Brand of Hot Sauce

Brandon Flowers and co have branched out into the food market with their own collection of condiments, ‘The Killers’ Hot Sauce’.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Matt Chamberlain Is Working With Adele

Matt Chamberlain, who has played for the likes of late music legend David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Bob Dylan - has revealed he was in the studio with Adele recently and has recorded some drum parts for the Grammy-winner's new tunes for her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's '25'.

4 days ago
The Avalanches
The Avalanches To Play Sidney Myer Music Bowl

The Avalanches will perform at the revamped Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 23 April, performing for the audience in an all-new formatted seating plan.

5 days ago