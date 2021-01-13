AC/DC Debut Sydney Built ‘Realize’ Video - Noise11.com

AC/DC are set to unveil their next video for the ‘PWR/UP’ song ‘Realize’ and its Australian made.

The ‘Realize’ video is directed by Clemens Habicht and John Cheuse and produced by Renae Begent. Clemens did the videos for PNAU ‘Solid Gold’ and Flume ‘Some Minds’. He is also involved with the Sydney Dance Company.

Photographer Cheuse had worked previously with AC/DC.

Sydney based Director Renae Begent usually works in advertising and has made ads for Colgate, Nikon, Crown Casino, So Good, Samsung and David Jones.

‘PWR/UP’ is the 17th AC/DC album. ‘Realize’ opens the album.

