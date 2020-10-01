AC/DC Share A Sample Of ‘Shot In The Dark’ From PWR/UP

AC/DC have teased a snippet of the track ‘Shot On The Dark’ off their next album ‘PWR/UP’ (or Power Up, we’re not quite sure how they’ll display it yet).

AC/DC started to tease the imminent arrival of ‘PWR/UP’ when a poster went up outside Ashfield Boys High is Sydney, the school Angus and Malcolm went to.

‘PWR/UP’ also marks the return of Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd to the band. Johnson was sacked during the Rock or Bust tour and replaced by Axl Rose. Williams retired after the tour and Rudd was ousted for Chris Slade when he found himself in times of trouble and Mother Mary didn’t come to him.

Malcolm Young died in November 2017. His replacement is his nephew Stevie Young. However ‘PWR/UP’ is expected to be based on unused archive Malcolm guitar pieces.

AC/DC started work on ‘PWR/UP’ in Vancouver, Canada in 2018. The album would have been released earlier this year but was shelved because of COVID-19.

