AC/DC Tease New Album And Its Set To Drop Anytime Now

That new AC/DC album will be released anytime now with posters popping up all over Sydney this week.

AC/DC’s social media have been updated with a new image of a thunderbolt while in Sydney posted surfaced overnight (Monday 28 September) including one on a pole outside Ashfield Boys High, the school Angus Young went to.

The album title has not been officially named but the wording on the pole outside Ashfield Boys High says ‘PWR/UP’.

AC/DC album teaser poster outside Angus Young’s old school Ashfield Boys High

The new AC/DC album is the band’s first since ‘Rock Or Bust’ in 2014 and the fourth AC/DC album in the 21st Century including ‘Black Ice’ (2008) and ‘Stiff Upper Lip’ (2000).

Work on this AC/DC album dates back to 2018 when the band gathered at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver. The band, including departed Phil Rudd and Brian Johnson, was photographed in July 2018 in Vancouver.

AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young died in November 2017. This new album is said to feature many of his guitar pieces taken from his archives.

