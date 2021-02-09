Adalita, Phil Jamieson, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers To Perform Sticky Fingers Live - Noise11.com

23 April will be the 50th anniversary of the release of the classic Rolling Stones album ‘Sticky Fingers’. Adalita, Phil Jamieson, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers will perform it for you live.

The Stones’ Sticky Fingers Tribute 2021 will take place over two stages in April and July 2021. The entire album will be performed from start to finish followed by a Stones best of.

Side one

No. Title Length

1. “Brown Sugar”

2. “Sway”

3. “Wild Horses”

4. “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”

5. “You Gotta Move”

Side two

1. “Bitch”

2. “I Got the Blues”

3. “Sister Morphine”

4. “Dead Flowers”

5. “Moonlight Mile”

Phil Jamieson said, “It is with a mixture of abject terror and completely deranged excitement that I get to go on the road with Adalita, Tex and Tim – three of the finest musicians this country has produced. It’s a complete honour to share the stage with them and interpret one of the greatest records of all time, Sticky Fingers by The Rolling Stones. I’m taking a big breath out, knowing this will be insanely fun but also crazy challenging.”

Tex Perkins added, “I was 15 when I started listening to Sticky Fingers. I mean, really listening, like you’re supposed to. Start with the iconic opener Brown Sugar and go right through to its glorious conclusion Moonlight Mile. For me, it’s close to a perfect album. Every track stands up by itself, every lick , beat , and word is exactly where it needs to be. It has a feel of wild abandon followed by a darkness and beauty that is devastating.

“I’d have to say it is the one album that has informed and inspired my own music the most. It has been not only my favourite Stones’ album but my favourite album by anyone for a long, long time and to have the opportunity to perform it live with some of my dearest friends is something I don’t take lightly. I’m really looking forward to this, hope you are too.”

Friday, 16 April – The Star, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 18 April – NightQuarter, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27 July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 30 July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

