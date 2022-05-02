 Adam Lambert Is Writing A Musical - Noise11.com
Adam Lambert Is Writing A Musical

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2022

in News

Adam Lambert is writing a musical. Lambert is in the middle of writing a host of songs for a theatre show and an accompanying concept album.

Lambert told BANG Showbiz: “I am working on a new album a concept album for a musical actually that I am creating so that should be coming out probably next year. I will be the star of the album it will be my voice so yes my album will be, that will be all me.”

Adam also teased that he is working with a host of big name collaborators, but he is remaining tight-lipped on who they are.

He added: “I’m working with a lot of people, it’s a dream team of collaborators.

“We have songwriters that I really respect, we have some other artists that are collaborating with me, professionals in a bunch of different disciplines. It’s gonna be quite a project.”

Since 2012, Lambert has toured with legendary rock group Queen – comprised of original members Roger Taylor and Brian May – in place of the late Freddie Mercury.

As well as performing all over the globe, Adam Lambert + Queen have also released two live albums; 2016’s ‘Live in Japan’ and ‘Live Around the World’, which came out in 2020.

There had been plans for Adam to record new Queen music with Roger, 72, and Brian, 74, but the drummer says his bandmate “suddenly lost interest” in the idea.

Roger previously told Mojo magazine: “Well, Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why. We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired.

“We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe.

“But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”

music-news.com

