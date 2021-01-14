Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA - Noise11.com

Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lambert will livestream the show twice on 29 January, his actual birthday, for fans.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide,” Adam said in a statement. “Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour.

“The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from (2020 album) Velvet plus plenty of our older favourites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

The first gig will be broadcast from 3pm ET. A second will air at 10pm ET.

Lambert was billed to perform a five-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian last spring, but that, along with a solo tour and dates with Queen, was scrapped due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Lambert shot to fame on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009. and began performing with British rock band Queen in 2011.

