 Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA - Noise11.com
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Queen + Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA

by Music-News.com on January 14, 2021

in News

Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lambert will livestream the show twice on 29 January, his actual birthday, for fans.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide,” Adam said in a statement. “Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour.

“The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from (2020 album) Velvet plus plenty of our older favourites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

The first gig will be broadcast from 3pm ET. A second will air at 10pm ET.

Lambert was billed to perform a five-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian last spring, but that, along with a solo tour and dates with Queen, was scrapped due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Lambert shot to fame on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009. and began performing with British rock band Queen in 2011.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Rose Tattoo Brian Mannix WWRY Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Shakira
Shakira Sells Music Catalogue

Shakira has sold her music publishing catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs.

2 hours ago
Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco
Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco

Demi Lovato is finally ready to lay bare her soul and reflect on the drug overdose which almost claimed her life in her candid new YouTube documentary series.

16 hours ago
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Azealia Banks Shocks Fans With Vile Pet Abuse Video

Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.

2 days ago
Catherine Britt Home Truths
Catherine Britt Goes Full Tilt Indie With ‘Home Truths’

Australian Country star Catherine Britt will release new music for 2021 on Friday 15 January. Here new album is ‘Home Truths’.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Spends Another Week At No 1

Taylor Swift secures a fourth straight week at No.1 with her ninth album "evermore", which equals the four weeks her eighth set "folklore" (TW-7) achieved in August of 2020.

4 days ago
Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman Awarded $450000 From Nicki Minaj Rip-Off

Singer Songwriter Tracy Chapman has been awarded $450,000 after rapper after the ‘famous for being famous’ Nicki Minaj ripped off Tracy’s ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ for her 2018 hit ‘Sorry’.

4 days ago
James Hetfield, Metallica. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Records Metallica Classic With Elton John

Miley Cyrus has recruited old pal Elton John for a cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

7 days ago