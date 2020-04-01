Adam Schlesinger Improving After COVID-19 Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Fountains of Wayne’s Chris Collingwood has passed on a message from the family of his former bandmate Adam Schlesinger announcing that Adam has improved after being placed on a ventilator with COVID-19.

The family statement reads, “Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support”.

News of Adam’s condition surfaced earlier this week.

#UPDATE

Adam's lawyer said to @Variety he's not in a coma, that he's "heavily sedated". It's necessary to clarify that: a medically induced coma is a temporary coma (a deep state of unconsciousness) brought on by a controlled dose of barbiturates. — IVY (@IvyFanPage) March 31, 2020

