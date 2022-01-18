Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Quotes Frank Zappa - Noise11.com

Adelaide’s Spin Off have led their 2022 announcement with the wise words of Frank Zappa. “Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid.”
For the record Zappa also said, “Rock journalism is people who can’t write interviewing people who can’t talk for people who can’t read”.
So lets just go with the line-up.
Spin Off Festival 2022 Line-up
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Spacey Jane
Ball Park Music
G Flip
Oliver Tree
Tate McRae
Genesis Owusu
The Chats
Beddy Rays
Teenage Joans
Spin Off Festival takes place at Adelaide Showground 22 July.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook