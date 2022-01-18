Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Quotes Frank Zappa - Noise11.com

Adelaide’s Spin Off have led their 2022 announcement with the wise words of Frank Zappa. “Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid.”

For the record Zappa also said, “Rock journalism is people who can’t write interviewing people who can’t talk for people who can’t read”.

So lets just go with the line-up.

Spin Off Festival 2022 Line-up

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Spacey Jane

Ball Park Music

G Flip

Oliver Tree

Tate McRae

Genesis Owusu

The Chats

Beddy Rays

Teenage Joans

Spin Off Festival takes place at Adelaide Showground 22 July.

