Adele ‘2020’ Is Looking Doubtful

Adele previously suggested she was looking to release her fourth album later this year – but it seems her plans have been derailed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live between producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, which was marred by technical problems, she wrote: “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want. (sic)”

Adele, 31, was expected to release a comeback single over the summer, but like a number of other high-profile artists – including Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and Alanis Morissette – she has seemingly decided to delay the release of her next record.

At present, the London-born singer would be unable to properly promote her next album due to various nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels “alive” following her split from Simon Konecki and she is ready to release new music.

The singer was married to Simon between 2016 and 2019 – but she’s now focused on her new record, according to an insider.

A source said: “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year.

“She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

