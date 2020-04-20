 Adele '2020' Is Looking Doubtful - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele ‘2020’ Is Looking Doubtful

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2020

in News

Adele previously suggested she was looking to release her fourth album later this year – but it seems her plans have been derailed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live between producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, which was marred by technical problems, she wrote: “Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want. (sic)”

Adele, 31, was expected to release a comeback single over the summer, but like a number of other high-profile artists – including Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and Alanis Morissette – she has seemingly decided to delay the release of her next record.

At present, the London-born singer would be unable to properly promote her next album due to various nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels “alive” following her split from Simon Konecki and she is ready to release new music.

The singer was married to Simon between 2016 and 2019 – but she’s now focused on her new record, according to an insider.

A source said: “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year.

“She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brandon Flowers, music news, noise11
Brandon Flowers Won’t Allow His Kids To Listen To Morrissey

The Killers' Brandon Flowers has revealed he refuses to expose his children to Morrissey's music because of his political views - but he still admires the former Smiths star's song-writing abilities.

18 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One World #Together At Home Highlights – Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello and Lady Gaga

Here are some more highlights from the One World: Together At Home event.

2 days ago
Ed O'Brien of Radiohead
Ed O’Brien Says Radiohead 2021 Plans Now In Doubt

Radiohead were planning a 2021 tour until COVID-19 came along. Ed O'Brien says thats all now questionable.

3 days ago
Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford Teams With Major Lazer For ‘Lay Your Head On Me’

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Major Lazer for the new song 'Lay Your Head On Me'.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Noel Gallagher Takes Up Painting

Noel Gallagher decided to decorate his two sons' bedroom doors with hundreds of stickers to create four "pop art" pieces after being inspired to do so whilst flicking through the pages of their numerous sticker books.

5 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

5 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Deliver ‘Better Be Home Soon’ From Home

Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic 'Better Be Home Soon' with his sons Elroy and Liam.

5 days ago