Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third - Noise11.com

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

Adele was born 5 May 1988. Do you own math. 5 October 2021 (the date of the announcement in the USA) is exactly 33 and a third. 33 1/3 is the playing speed in revolution per minute of most vinyl albums.

While Adele is now 33 years old and her previous albums ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’ were titled after her age of the time the speculation is that this new album may be titled ‘30’. However, she is EXACTLY 33 and a third years old today.

Adele’s last album ‘25’ was released on 20 November 2015.

