 Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

Adele was born 5 May 1988. Do you own math. 5 October 2021 (the date of the announcement in the USA) is exactly 33 and a third. 33 1/3 is the playing speed in revolution per minute of most vinyl albums.

While Adele is now 33 years old and her previous albums ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’ were titled after her age of the time the speculation is that this new album may be titled ‘30’. However, she is EXACTLY 33 and a third years old today.

Adele’s last album ‘25’ was released on 20 November 2015.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating To Release An Irish Album

Ronan Keating is set to pay homage to his homeland of Ireland on his upcoming album, 'Songs From Home'.

6 hours ago
Motor Ace Five Star Laundry
Motor Ace To Tour ‘Five Star Laundry’ 20 Years On

Motor Ace will hit the road in 2022 for belated 20th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

12 hours ago
Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

24 hours ago
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

2 days ago
Even Reverse Light Years
Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’

Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’ in late October and have gifted you the track ‘Cherry Afterglow’ to start.

2 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bowie’s Unreleased ‘Toy’ and Box Set ‘Brilliant Adventure’ Are On The Way

David Bowie fans have the 1992-2001 era to collect as a box set next and as well, the unreleased ‘Toy’ album is finally going to see the light of day.

6 days ago
Zac Brown Band, Deni Blues and Roots Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Zac Brown Tests Positive To Covid

Zac Brown has halted his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

6 days ago