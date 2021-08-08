Adele Set For Vegas Run - Noise11.com

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

Adele has reportedly been speaking to various session musicians to see if they are available and willing to make a long-term commitment for a concert series in Sin City.

If she signs on for the residency, Adele – who has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki – would be able to stay living in Los Angeles and be in Las Vegas via private jet in just 40 minutes.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.

“It is all very exciting. It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine. It would be hugely lucrative for her but also really fun.

“She loves performing live and there would be no shortage of people travelling to see her once the Covid restrictions are dropped.”

Adele’s last concert was in June 2017, when she took to the stage in front of 97,500 fans at Wembley Stadium, and if she lands her residency, she will be playing to 5,000 people every night.

The residency rumours come amid talk about a new album, which would be her first since she released ‘25’ in 2015.

And it was recently reported Adele is set to explore “what she’s been going through” on her new album, following her split from Simon.

One source said: “Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year and has spent months in the studio recording her new album. The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it. We’re going to hear about her divorce and what she’s been going through.”

