 Adele Shares Message On Grenfell Third Anniversary - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele Shares Message On Grenfell Third Anniversary

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2020

in News

Adele has made an emotional appearance during a virtual service marking the third anniversary of London’s tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

The massive blaze claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017, after flammable cladding attached to the outside of the social housing block caught fire.

Adele has voiced longstanding support to survivors of the Grenfell tragedy, and demanded that politicians take action to prevent future, similar disasters.

At the memorial the singer shared a few words of love to those who lost friends and family in the inferno: “I want to send my love to all of you today, and let you know that I’m thinking of you, as I always do”.

Remarking on current social distancing measures, she continued: “Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, on 2020 Zoom life as it is, it’s still so important for us to mourn together and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now with that”.

Adele also stressed how important it is to “celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night”.

Adele went on to praise members of the Grenfell community for supporting one another through the tragedy, and during the subsequent pandemic.

“I have never been so moved or so inspired by a group of people before. Your resilience is second to none…,” she shared.

“I miss you all, I can’t wait to see you all and… I’m thinking of you today more than ever. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

