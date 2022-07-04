 Adele Stands By Vegas Cancellation Decision - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele Stands By Vegas Cancellation Decision

by Music-News.com on July 5, 2022

in News

Adele stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency at the last minute earlier this year.

In January, Adele tearfully announced in a social media video that her residency, which was due to run from January to April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was being indefinitely postponed because the show wasn’t ready.

Discussing her decision on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Adele insisted she doesn’t regret calling it off at such short notice.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

However, Adele admitted that she felt like “a shell of a person” for a while because of the guilt she carried about letting people down.

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” Adele confessed. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The residency has yet to be rescheduled but Adele insisted she is still working on it, even if she hasn’t been publicly sharing updates.

“Of course, I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it’,” Adele explained. “Of course, I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

The Vegas shows were due to be Adele’s first performances for the public since 2017. However, due to the postponement, she ended up making her return at BST Hyde Park in London on Friday and Saturday.

music-news.com

