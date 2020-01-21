 Adele Teases Comeback - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele Teases Comeback

by Music-News.com on January 22, 2020

in News

Adele sent fans into a frenzy when she recently uploaded a mysterious new video to her YouTube channel.

Adele hasn’t released new tunes since 2015 album 25, but she looks set to make a comeback after the star’s official page on the video site was updated with a new private clip on Sunday night.

There are 12 videos available for her fans to watch on the page, and now there is one that is private and invisible to the public – which many believe to be an announcement that Adele is back with new material.

“Adele’s YouTube has a private video that was uploaded! Could this be her comeback?” one Twitter user asked, while a second enthused, “Wait what’s this I’m seeing about a hidden video on Adele’s YouTube ??????????”

Meanwhile, others are convinced the Someone Like You star will debut new tunes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after the singer made a surprise appearance in a promo clip for the show after the words “expect the unexpected”.

Last week, Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins and agent Lucy Dickins hinted that new music is definitely on the horizon during a chat with Music Week.

“The sooner the better,” Jonathan quipped.

Adele’s comeback will mark her return to the spotlight following her split with partner Simon Konecki back in April last year.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

