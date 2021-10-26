 Adele To Play Two Live Shows in London - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele To Play Two Live Shows in London

by Music-News.com on October 27, 2021

in News

Adele is set to headline two nights at London’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.

Adele recently returned with her first new music in six years, ‘Easy On Me’, taken from her hotly-awaited follow-up to 2015’s ’25’, ’30’, and now the ‘Hello hitmaker has confirmed she will return to her homeland to perform at the famous landmark on July 1 and July 2, 2022, as part of the festival series.

Adele made the announcement on Twitter and captioned the post: “Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii Pre sale at http://adele.com. (sic)”

The pair of shows will mark the Grammy-winner’s first UK concerts since 2017.

Adele’s concert news comes after the record-breaking success of ‘Easy On Me’, which shot straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.

Adele broke an Official UK Chart record, as the piano ballad racked up 24 million streams in the UK – beating Ariana Grande’s record of 16.9 million with 2019’s ‘7 Rings’.

And Adele also smashed the Spotify record for most global streams in a day, a record previously held by K-Pop boy band BTS and their hit ‘Butter’.

Adele will release her fourth studio album on November 19, and she described the LP as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period” of her life following her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ hitmaker ?said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

“And yet there I was knowingly – willingly, even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones.

“Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go so far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

“And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Coldplay Is No 1

The ninth studio album for Coldplay called "Music of the Spheres" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming the British acts' seventh No.1 Album in Australia.

1 day ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death of His Mother

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late mother Beverly Tate on social media.

1 day ago
Chris Martin of Coldplay. Image by Ros O'Gorman.
Spice Girls Mel C Joins Chris Martin On Stage

Melanie C joined Chris Martin for an acoustic rendition of Spice Girls' '2 Become 1' at Coldplay's recent gig.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Has Fastest Selling Album Of 2021 In UK

Coldplay shoot straight to Number 1 on this week’s Official UK Albums Chart with Music of the Spheres and claim the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Stream Concert To Launch New Album 30

Adele is to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.

October 19, 2021
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Teases New Music

Miley Cyrus has revamped her website as she looks to continue her "evolution" as a musician.

October 19, 2021
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Has New Music

Jack White's first new solo music since his 2018 'Boarding House Reach' album has popped up. White has debuted the new song 'Taking Me Back'. A preview of the song was featured in a 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' trailer.

October 19, 2021