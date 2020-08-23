 After 7 Years On LL Cool J Is Finally Working On A New Album - Noise11.com
LL Cool J, music news, noise11.com

LL Cool J

After 7 Years On LL Cool J Is Finally Working On A New Album

by Music-News.com on August 24, 2020

in News

LL Cool J is back in the studio working on a new record, and LL is loving the experience of making new music after focusing his attention on other projects in recent years.

The rap legend – who hasn’t released an album since ‘Authentic’ in 2013 – said: “I’m working on a new record now.

“I haven’t worked on music in many years, I’m in the process now, I’m working on something and that’s a lot of fun. Me and Q-Tip are in the studio.

“I’m not closed to working with people, but you have to be inspired. That’s the first thing, it has to be a real inspiration, it can’t be just some hacky, pandering, ‘I’m gonna work with this person just to work with this person’.

“I’m letting the music come and just creating from a true space. I’m going to let it go from there. But I’m definitely working on a new record on Def Jam. It’ll be out, it’ll be coming.”

Meanwhile, in recent months, LL has spoken out about racial injustices in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
And he’s urged other stars to get involved in the discussion, rather than remaining neutral.

He told Metro.co.uk: “Look, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. In times like these, these are moments where you can’t be neutral, you have to let people know where you stand.

“We stand on the right side of history. So I think it’s very important to not only let your voice be heard, but to be sincere and authentic about what you’re saying.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Robert Pattison in The Batman
The Batman Trailer Features Nirvana

The trailer for ‘The Batman’ movie has dropped and it features classic Nirvana ‘Something In The Way’.

1 day ago
Jack Sherman
Early Red Hot Chili Peppers Member Jack Sherman Dead at 64

Jack Sherman, an early guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers has died at age 64.

1 day ago
Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot
Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68

Frankie Banali, the drummer for Quiet Riot, has died at age 68 after battling pancreatic cancer for since being diagnoses in April 2019.

2 days ago
Biffy Clyro - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Biffy Clyro Premiere ‘Space’ VIDEO

Biffy Clyro’s fourth focus track from the new ‘The Celebration of Endings’ is ‘Space’.

3 days ago
Groove Armada
Groove Armada Reveals Details of First Album In 10 Years

Groove Armada - comprising of pals Tom Findlay and Andy Cato - have unveiled their long-awaited comeback album, 'Edge Of The Horizon', their first studio effort since 2010's 'Black Light' and 'White Light'.

3 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Remains Unchanged

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears remains the sole conservator of her estate, despite the singer's request for him to step down.

3 days ago
Tears for Fears Seeds of Love
Tears For Fears Expand The Seeds of Love for 30th Anniversary

Tears For Fears have a 4CD + Blu-Ray expanded edition of their 1989 classic ‘The Seeds of Love’ on the way in October.

4 days ago