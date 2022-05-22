Aimee Osbourne Survives Hollywood Blaze Which Kills Producer Nathan Avery Edwards - Noise11.com

Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has survived a fire in a Hollywood studio. However, music producer Nathan Avery Edwards has perished in the blaze.

The fire broke out in the two-story building on West Lexington Avenue in Hollywood at 5:42pm on Thursday. The body of Nathan Avery Edwards (aka Avery Drift) was later recovered. Avery Drift has worked with Eminem, Diplo and Lil Baby.

Aimee Osbourne was recording at the studio when the fire broke out. Her mother Sharon said on her socials, “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire”.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has released the following information about the blaze.

Fire burned through a two-story concrete industrial building on Thursday, May 19, 2022, killing one person. Seventy-eight firefighters responded to the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue at 5:42 PM to find a two-story commercial building with smoke showing. There was an abundance of small individual recording studios inside, creating a very compartmentalized layout, which was extremely challenging to navigate and crawl through in zero visibility. Additionally, the studios had sound deadening thick walls, extra insulation, double drywall, and thick windows. While this design was intended to keep the sound from escaping, it also excelled at keeping the smoke and heat from escaping. Firefighters inside took a beating during a very hot and intense battle, but were relentless and extinguished the flames in 51 minutes. During the fire fight, two patients were found with smoke-related respiratory symptoms. Firefighter-paramedics treated them on scene, and both declined transport. Tragically, during their systematic interior search, firefighters discovered one person deceased in the structure. Human Remains Detection K9s were called to search the area and, thankfully, did not find any other victims. After the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered marijuana upstairs, which appeared to be a grow operation. LAFD’s Fire Prevention Bureau was notified and Fire Inspectors from the Cannabis Unit responded to review previous records, inspect the building, help determine if this was legal, and (in a joint effort with Fire Investigators) determine if it contributed to the cause of the fire. These investigations remain active (currently no conclusions have been made).

