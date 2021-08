AIR Awards Reveals 2021 Winners - Noise11.com

DMA’s, Emma Donovan, Katie Noonan, Vika & Linda and Gordi are just a few of the AIR Award winners for 2021.

AIR CEO Maria Amato says, “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners tonight. In a year of continued lockdowns and enormous challenges, it was great to see Australian Independent artists continue to create new music and connect with engaged audiences. We thank the South Australian Department of Innovation and skills, the Music Development Office, Tourism SA and Events SA for being our major sponsor and extend thanks to our supporting partners and label members for their continued support.”

THE 2021 AWARDS RECIPIENTS ARE…

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

I OH YOU

INDEPENDENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DMA’S – THE GLOW

INDEPENDENT SONG OF THE YEAR

SPACEY JANE – BOOSTER SEAT

BEST INDEPENDENT SOUL/RNB ALBUM OR EP

EMMA DONOVAN & THE PUTBACKS – CROSSOVER

BEST INDEPENDENT COUNTRY ALBUM OR EP

FANNY LUMSDEN – FALLOW

BEST INDEPENDENT BLUES AND ROOTS

ALBUM OR EP

VIKA & LINDA – SUNDAY (THE GOSPEL

TO ISO)

BEST INDEPENDENT POP ALBUM OR EP

GORDI – OUR TWO SKINS

BEST INDEPENDENT ROCK ALBUM OR EP

DMA’S – THE GLOW

BEST INDEPENDENT CLASSICAL ALBUM OR EP

JOSEPH TAWADROS/JAMES TAWADROS/SYDNEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA – LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

2021 OUSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – SPONSORED BY MERLIN

DEENA LYNCH

BREAKTHROUGH INDEPENDENT ARTIST OF THE YEAR – PRESENTED BY PPCA

SPACEY JANE

BEST INDEPENDENT HIP HOP ALBUM OR EP

CHILLINIT – THE OCTAGON

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE OR ELECTRONICA ALBUM OR EP

BANOFFEE – LOOK AT US NOW DAD

BEST INDEPENDENT DANCE, ELECTRONICA

OR CLUB SINGLE

DMA’S – CRIMINALS (THE AVALANCES REMIX)

BEST INDEPENDENT JAZZ ALBUM OR EP

KATIE NOONAN – THE SWEETEST TABOO

BEST INDEPENDENT PUNK ALBUM OR EP

THE CHATS – HIGH RISK BEHAVIOUR

BEST INDEPENDENT HEAVY ALBUM OR EP

POLARIS – THE DEATH OF ME

BEST INDEPENDENT CHILDREN’S ALBUM OR EP

TEENY TINY STEVIES – THOUGHTFUL SONGS FOR LITTLE PEOPLE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments