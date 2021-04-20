Ajak Kwai To Launch Fifth Album In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Australian/South Sudanese singer songwriter Ajak Kwai will launch her fifth album ‘Let Me Grow My Wings’ this Friday in Melbourne.

Ajak sings the songs from ‘Let Me Grown My Wings’ in English, Arabic and her native Dinka. The album was recorded by Jan Skubiszewski. Jan has produced John Butler, The Cat Empire

“My experiences in Australia inform my songs and my music. Music is a universal language – maybe one day we will forget our differences and hold the hands of one another,” Ajak says. ‘This album is a collection of those hopes and dreams for an integrated future where we are one and can share and be accepted for what my community has to offer.’

Ajak also explains, “It has taken years to complete this album, as I’ve kept getting distracted with my work as a community promoter and educating people at the Migrant Resource Centre, which takes me to many areas of Melbourne’.

The album musicians include producer Jan Skubiszewski, Nicky Bomba, Simon Lewis, Boris Conley, Chris Basile, Kate Madden, Robin Mai and Aaron Wilson. Filmmaker and Ajak’s longtime friend, Margot McDonald executive produced the project.

The single, Let Me Grow My Wings is out now, with the album release on Friday, April 23.

Let Me Grow My Wings by Ajak Kwai is released by 100 Pianos For Australia, supported by Creative Victoria and City Of Melbourne.

