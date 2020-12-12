Alanis Morissette Debuts ‘Reason I Drink’ VIDEO - Noise11.com

For her ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Mix’ EP, Alanis Morissette has debuted a new remix video for ‘Reasons I Drink’.

‘Reasons I Drink’ is one of two previously unreleased Alanis live recordings. The other is ‘Smiling’. Both are from Alanis’ March 2020 Live from London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire concert.

‘Such Pretty Folks In The Mix’ is a collaboration with HE.SHE.THEY. Records The EP reimaged Alanis songs from her recent ‘Such Pretty Folks In The Road’ and was created by female artists such as Lauren Faith, MUNA, Girlpool, Muhsinah, Eris Drew and MNDR

who identify across the various categories of female identity.

Sophia Kearney and Steven Braines from HE.SHE.THEY., said, “We’re MASSIVE Alanis Morissette fans at HE.SHE.THEY. Alanis has soundtracked so much of our lives and the new album is DOPE. So when we were asked to partner on this remix album we each did an excited scream and leapt at the chance to be involved especially as the goal was to be a talent-driven, diverse, trans-inclusive female remix album. Alanis and her team have been a receptive joy to work with and we’re very happy to support Safe Place International with the album proceeds.”

A portion of proceeds from the EP will go to Safe Place International, an organization focusing on helping LGBT refugees in Turkey and Greece.

