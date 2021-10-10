 Alanis Morissette Postpones European Tour Again Due To Pandemic - Noise11.com
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Postpones European Tour Again Due To Pandemic

by Music-News.com on October 11, 2021

in News

Alanis Morissette has postponed her UK and European tour dates. The shows had previously been rescheduled to be held this autumn after being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Alanis has now confirmed they have been postponed once again due to coronavirus restrictions.

New dates for the gigs – which were set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s acclaimed 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ – are yet to be confirmed.

Alanis wrote on Twitter: “Europe & UK missing you so much. travelling overseas from country to country is becoming increasingly challenging with three kids during a time like no other on this beautiful planet.

“I know things will shift – but for this moment – i am heartbroken to say that we have to postpone the upcoming UK and Europe shows in October and November 2021 (sic)”

Alanis urged her fans to “stay tuned” for the new dates and says that tickets purchased for this year’s shows will remain valid.

She added: “Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. i can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can (sic)”

Meanwhile, Alanis previously confessed that she didn’t want the single ‘Ironic’ on the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album, although the 1996 track went on to be her biggest hit.

Alanis admitted: “You know, I didn’t even want that song on the record.

“I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please, please, please.’ That was one of the first songs Glen Ballard and I wrote, almost like a demo. But people wound up liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it. I came to realise later that perhaps I should have been. [Laughs] Whoops!”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Thomas Something About Christmas Time
Rob Thomas Has Made A Christmas Album

Ho Ho Ro. Rob Thomas will release a Christmas album soon.

6 hours ago
Bjork photo Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Bjork To Perform Cornucopia Dates In California and Iceland in 2022

Bjork has a handful of dates planned for 2022. The ‘Cornucopia’ shows feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

3 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce World Tour For 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road again in 2022 for what is being called a World Tour but at this stage only North America and Europe dates have been announced.

3 days ago
Mel B Hot
Spice Girl Mel B Was Bedridden With Covid

Mel B has been left bedridden by Covid-19 as she battles the virus for the fifth week.

3 days ago
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Turns 30

‘Badmotorfinger’, the third and also breakthrough album for Soundgarden is 30 years old.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Named National Album Day Ambassador

Kylie Minogue has been named an ambassador for National Album Day 2021 and is marking the 20th-anniversary of her iconic album, 'Fever', with limited-edition re-issues.

7 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Hints Nirvana Nevermind Cover May Change

Dave Grohl has hinted the cover of Nirvana's 'Nevermind' may change.

7 days ago