Alice Cooper Pays Homage To Hometown With ‘Detroit Stories’ - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper will pay tribute to his hometown of Detroit on his next album ‘Detroit Stories’.

‘Detroit Stories’ showcases the point of difference between the sounds of California and New York.

“Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield,” Alice Cooper says. “San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and The Velvet Underground. But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock. After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image wise) Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit… we were home.”

$4 would get you a line-up in a pub you’d pay over $600 to see at a music festival today. “Detroit was Heavy Rock central then,” says Alice. “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and the Who, for $4! The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces. You couldn’t be a soft-rock band or you’d get your ass kicked.” 

Last year also gave us a tribute to Detroit artists with ‘Breadcrumbs’. ‘Detroit Stories’ is his take on the town. The album was produced by long-time Alice Cooper producer Bob Ezrin. “We recorded with Wayne Kramer (guitarist and writer from the MC5), Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (drums – from the legendary Detroit Wheels), Paul Randolph (legendary Detroit jazz and R&B bassist) as well as the Motor City Horns and other local musicians,” explains Ezrin, “We had musical ideas and encouragement from John Varvatos, the support of the folks at Shinola, and we recorded at Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak. This was Made In Detroit for Detroit by Detroit denizens!” 

Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ will be released on 26 February, 2021. The first single, a cover of Lou Reed’s Velvet Underground classic ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’, will surface Friday 13 November.

Tracklist
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll
2. Go Man Go (Album Version)
3. Our Love Will Change The World
4. Social Debris
5. $1000 High Heel Shoes
6. Hail Mary
7. Detroit City 2021 (Album Version)
8. Drunk And In Love
9. Independence Dave
10. I Hate You
11. Wonderful World
12. Sister Anne (Album Version)
13. Hanging On By A Thread (Don’t Give Up)
14. Shut Up And Rock
15. East Side Story (Album Version)

