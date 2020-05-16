Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called ‘Don’t Give Up’ as a message to fans in isolation.

In a statement Alice says, ““Don’t Give Up” is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you – and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do – Don’t Give Up!”

Alice invited fans to contribute to the video filmed with his band from separate locations during quanantine.

The video was produced by Bob Ezrin using remote technology.

Alice Cooper is working on a new album during quarantine.

A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14, 2020 on earMUSIC.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments