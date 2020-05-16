 Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’ - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2020

in News

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called ‘Don’t Give Up’ as a message to fans in isolation.

In a statement Alice says, ““Don’t Give Up” is a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. This video wouldn’t have been possible without you – and who knows, you might be in it! And whatever you do – Don’t Give Up!”

Alice invited fans to contribute to the video filmed with his band from separate locations during quanantine.

The video was produced by Bob Ezrin using remote technology.

Alice Cooper is working on a new album during quarantine.

A strictly limited 7” Vinyl Picture Disc will be released on August 14, 2020 on earMUSIC.

