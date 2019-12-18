Alice Cooper Says Johnny Depp Would Rather Be A Musician Than Actor

Alice Cooper says his mate Johnny Depp would rather play music than act.

Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp are in the rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires – along with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry – and Cooper gets the impression that Depp enjoys being on stage and rocking out more than playing a character on the big screen.

Although, he’s told him “not to lose the day job” because he can’t earn “$25 million” a show.

Praising the 56-year-old star’s guitar playing and commitment, Cooper said: “Johnny gets up there and plays his butt off.

“He’s there for rehearsal before I get there.

“People are really surprised when they hear him play because they don’t realise how good of a guitar player he is.

“I think he’d rather play guitar than act.

“I told him not to lose his day job, because we can’t pay him $25 million a show, but I think he loves playing guitar and he loves being up on stage.”

The 71-year-old shock rocker also admitted that he himself feels “a lot of freedom” being in the band because he doesn’t have to be the frontman all the time.

He said: “It’s kind of nice that I’m not always the frontman.

“I can move around and other people can take the lead.

“To me, that’s a lot of freedom.”

Alice Cooper says it’s also nice for him to not have to be in character in the Vampires.

He told Tommy Sommers of ‘Three Sides Of The Coin’: “That band is great because I don’t have to play Alice Cooper in that band.

“I’m the lead singer. Alice will never talk to the audience [during solo performances] until the very end of the show, whereas Alice in the Vampires talks to the audience all night. If we do a Doors song, I’ll tell them a story about Jim Morrison. If we do a Who song, I’ll tell them a story about Keith Moon.

“You have a wealth — all those stories, and the audience wants to hear that.”

