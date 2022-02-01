 Alice Cooper Teases Two New Albums - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper Teases Two New Albums

by Music-News.com on February 1, 2022

in News

Alice Cooper is working on two new “pure rock and roll” albums.

Alice Cooper is back in the studio creating more music and explained how far along he was with the new material on SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation’.

Alice told host Eddie Trunk: “I’m working on two albums right now.

“One is … totally written, and we’ll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. The other one is just a touch in the future, but that’s being written right now too.”

Alice Cooper noted that he’s working with long-time producer Bob Ezrin on both LPs and that they are “entirely different”.

Alice said: “They’re two entirely different kinds of albums, but they’re Alice Cooper, pure rock’n’roll albums.”

“The two albums will really be hard rock albums.”

The first of the two records will be released later this year.

Alice’s last studio album was 2021’s ‘Detroit Stories’.

Meanwhile, Alice is due to embark on a joint arena tour with The Cult in the UK this year.

Alice Cooper and The Cult will hit the road on a co-headline run, kicking off on May 23 in Swansea, Wales, and wrapping at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Yorkshire on June 1.

The concerts will mark the rock music legend’s first shows on British soil since the COVID-19 pandemic, following his 2019 run and his 2020 LP reaching number four in the Official UK Chart, his highest chart position in two decades.

