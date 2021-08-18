Ally Spazzy of The Spazzys Outed As Alleged Racist Neo-Nazi Bigot - Noise11.com

Alice McNamara (aka Ally Spazzy aka Mary Manson), formerly of The Spazzys has been alledgedy discovered posting Neo-Nazi propaganda under the assumed name Mary Manson.

The Spazzys had a Top 40 hit in Australia in 2005 with a cover of ‘My Boyfriend’s Back’. They have toured the USA.

McNamara has been outed posting vile Neo-Nazi and racist bullshit under various pseudonyms. What is even more disturbing is that while doing so McNamara ran a children’s music business KiddyRock and performed for children under the name Ally Boom Boom. (The YouTube channel has now been removed) but other footage is still active.

McNamara has also posted to links to a children’s neo-Nazi story book directing parents of young children to the book and requesting they read it to children. is a vocal anti-vaxxer and has been present at numerous illegal rallies.

McNamara’s vulgar journey was tracked https://thewhiterosesociety.writeas.com/ally-spazzys-alice-mcnamaras-greatest-hits? . The article demonstrates how the coward McNamara hit under fake names to spew her abhorrent racist bullshit.

Her former bandmates Kat Spazzy and Lucy Spazzy have officially disowned McNamara.

In a statement Kat Spazzy wrote:

It has come to my attention this morning, that Ally Spazzy, a former member of our band, is alleged to have been involved in posting online hate speech. Ally’s views had become increasingly odd, irrational and conspiratorial over recent years, indeed, that is the reason why The Spazzys have not been able to play together for some time. We are shocked and saddened to now discover that she is alleged to have been anonymously posting in support of neo nazi beliefs. Lucy Spazzy and I condemn such views in the strongest possible terms. They are abominable and offensive to us. They do not reflect the attitude and character of the band either before or after Ally was a member. Kat Spazzy

