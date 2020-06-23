 American Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Dead At 80 - Noise11.com
Joel Schumacher

Joel Schumacher

American Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Dead At 80

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2020

in News

American filmmaker Joel Schumacher, who came to fame after his three movies ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ (1985), ‘The Lost Boys’ (1987) and ‘Flatliners’ (1990), has died at age 80.

Schumacher also directed videos for INXS (Devil Inside), Lenny Kravitz (Heaven Help), Seal (Kiss From A Rose), The Smashing Pumpkins (The End Is The Beginning Is The End) and Bush (Letting The Cables Sleep).

Joel Schumacher replaced Tim Burton for the Batman franchise setting in as director of ‘Batman Forever’ (1995) and then ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997). The latter featured the Pumpkins song, also directed by Schumacher. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance at the 40th Grammy Awards.

Schumacher dabbled in television. He directed two episodes of ‘House of Cards’ in 2013.

Joel Schumacher died from cancer in New York City.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Zoe Kravitz Lolawolf
Zoe Kravitz Is The New Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz, granddaughter of Roxie Roker, has been cast as Catwoman for the 2021 Batman movie ‘The Batman’.

October 21, 2019
Joker
Joker Trailer Clocks Up Over 8 Million Views in a few hours

The trailer for ‘Joker’, the movie telling the origins of Batman’s nemesis The Joker, has clocked up over 8 million YouTube views just hours after debuting.

April 4, 2019
Adam West as Batman
R.I.P. Adam West 1928-2017

Adam West, the iconic Batman of the 60s TV series, has died following a battle with leukemia at the age of 88.

June 11, 2017
Prince in Batdance video
Prince ‘Batman’ Video Goes Online

Prince’s theme to the 1989 ‘Batman’ movie has made its way online.

May 2, 2016
Lionel Richie SXSW 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Lionel Ritchie And Lenny Kravitz As Batman And Robin

Lionel Richie and Lenny Kravitz spent ages trying to work out which of them was Batman and which Robin when they were christened after the crime fighters.

August 2, 2015
Batman and Robin
Holy Technology Batman Is Heading To DVD

‘Batman’, the 60s TV series starring Adam West as the Caped Crusader, is heading to DVD and Blu-Ray for the first time ever.

January 16, 2014
One Direction - image by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Claims “I’d Go Out With Liam”

Harry Styles thinks Liam Payne would make a great boyfriend.

September 17, 2012