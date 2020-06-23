American Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Dead At 80

American filmmaker Joel Schumacher, who came to fame after his three movies ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ (1985), ‘The Lost Boys’ (1987) and ‘Flatliners’ (1990), has died at age 80.

Schumacher also directed videos for INXS (Devil Inside), Lenny Kravitz (Heaven Help), Seal (Kiss From A Rose), The Smashing Pumpkins (The End Is The Beginning Is The End) and Bush (Letting The Cables Sleep).

Joel Schumacher replaced Tim Burton for the Batman franchise setting in as director of ‘Batman Forever’ (1995) and then ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997). The latter featured the Pumpkins song, also directed by Schumacher. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance at the 40th Grammy Awards.

Schumacher dabbled in television. He directed two episodes of ‘House of Cards’ in 2013.

Joel Schumacher died from cancer in New York City.

