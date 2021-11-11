 Amy Shark To Headline Deniliquin’s Play On The Plains 2022 - Noise11.com
Amy Shark

Amy Shark

Amy Shark To Headline Deniliquin’s Play On The Plains 2022

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2021

in News

Amy Shark will headline Play On The Plains in 2022 in Deniliquin on the site of the Deni Ute Muster.

Play On The Plains is locked in for 12 March 2022.

Play on the Plains’ General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today: “Thanks to the support received for the inaugural Play On The Plains, we are excited to be announcing our return for a second year in 2022. What a line up we have for you!

“There are many changes planned for our second year including extra shade and beach volleyball. We welcome triple j as a festival partner, thank Edward River Council and all Sponsors for their support in what is proving to be the festival not to be missed.”

The line-up features Amy with Spacey Jane, Skegss, Northeast Party House, GRAACE, Beedy Rays, The Rions and Destrends.

Play on the Plains

Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW
Saturday, 12 March 2022

Amy Shark | Spacey Jane
Skegss | Northeast Party House
GRAACE | Beddy Rays
The Rions | Destrends

Tickets to Play on the Plains 2022 go on sale at 10.00am tomorrow (Friday, 12 November 2021) from www.playontheplains.com.au.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Amy Shark
Amy Shark, Casey Barnes Added To Bluesfest

More Australian acts have been added to Bluesfest 2022. Amy Shark and Casey Barnes lead a list including Stan Walker, Kevin Borich Express, Lachy Doley, Lisa Hunt and Geoff Achison.

October 13, 2021
Announcement: AusMusic T-Shirt Day In 19 November 2021

Music industry charity, Support Act, has announced today that its annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will return on Friday 19 November, backed by some of Aussie music’s biggest names including Jessica Mauboy, Jon Stevens, 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale and Neil Finn.

October 11, 2021
Amy Shark
Amy Shark’s Rod Laver Arena Melbourne Show Rescheduled To September

Rod Laver Arena’s first major music event since Covid began, Amy Shark’s ‘Cry Forever’ tour, has been postponed until September.

June 10, 2021
Amy Shark
Australian Charts: Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Tops ARIA Chart For A Second Week

Amy Shark's second album "Cry Forever" holds for a second week at No.1 in Australia, becoming her longest run at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

May 16, 2021
Amy Shark
Australian Charts: Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Is The Number One Album

The second album for local singer Amy Shark called "Cry Forever" becomes her second No.1 Album in Australia this week.

May 9, 2021
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Australian Artists To Play Music From The Home Front ANZAC Shows

Michael Gudinski’s Music From The Homefront will return to the Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on April 24 to give Australia more great live Australian music and honor the Mushroom founder.

April 11, 2021
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The 2021 APRA Awards Nominations List

The 2021 APRA Music Awards nominees have been announced with Song of the Year in 2021 spread around Missy Higgins, Tame Impala, Midnight Oil, Amy Shark and Guy Sebastian.

March 30, 2021