Amy Shark To Headline Deniliquin’s Play On The Plains 2022 - Noise11.com

Amy Shark will headline Play On The Plains in 2022 in Deniliquin on the site of the Deni Ute Muster.

Play On The Plains is locked in for 12 March 2022.

Play on the Plains’ General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today: “Thanks to the support received for the inaugural Play On The Plains, we are excited to be announcing our return for a second year in 2022. What a line up we have for you!

“There are many changes planned for our second year including extra shade and beach volleyball. We welcome triple j as a festival partner, thank Edward River Council and all Sponsors for their support in what is proving to be the festival not to be missed.”

The line-up features Amy with Spacey Jane, Skegss, Northeast Party House, GRAACE, Beedy Rays, The Rions and Destrends.

Play on the Plains

Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Amy Shark | Spacey Jane

Skegss | Northeast Party House

GRAACE | Beddy Rays

The Rions | Destrends

Tickets to Play on the Plains 2022 go on sale at 10.00am tomorrow (Friday, 12 November 2021) from www.playontheplains.com.au.

