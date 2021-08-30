Andrew Farriss Of INXS Receives SESAC Award For Dua Lipa ‘Break My Heart’ - Noise11.com

INXS’ Andrew Farriss has been given an award for his INXS song ‘Need You Tonite’ and the part it played in making ‘Break My Heart’ a hit for Dua Lipa.

Andrew has taken the SESAC Pop Award straight to the trophy room. SESAC is the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers. It is the second oldest performance rights organization in the USA.

The 2020 Dua Lipa hit ‘Break My Heart’ reached no 2 in the USA, no 7 in Australia and no 6 in the UK making a nice little earner for Farriss, although he has to share with five others including whoever is sucking on the teat of the Michael Hutchence estate these days.

Farriss and Hutchence wrote ‘Need You Tonight’ for the 1987 INXS album ‘Kick’. It was a no 1 hit for INXS in the USA.

Andrew Farriss released his first solo album this year. ‘Andrew Farriss’ reached no 5 on the ARIA Country Chart.

