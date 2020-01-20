 Andrew Farriss Releases Second Solo Song ‘Good Momma Bad’ - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss Releases Second Solo Song ‘Good Momma Bad’

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

Former INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss has released the second taste of his debut solo album. The new song is ‘Good Momma Bad’.

“I wanted Good Momma Bad to have a strong funk groove played with country music instruments such as fiddle, mandolin, acoustic guitar and pedal steel,” says Andrew ins a statement. “Good Momma Bad was a great recording session, we approached it in an old-school Nashville way, with the emphasis on playing live wherever possible, which was also exciting to get the right take and feel. I co-wrote Good Momma Bad with James Dean Hicks and Buck Johnson. Everybody, no matter what, needs a good mother, and no one gets through life without help from other people. The sad truth is not everyone has a good mother, and consequently people suffer during and in the midst of life. Many need much more love and support in their lives.”

Andrew Farriss’ solo album was originally intended for now. He will release his self-titled debut on 15 May, 2020.

