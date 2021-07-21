Andrew Stockdale Wishes Andrew Stockdale at Happy 45th - Noise11.com

Happy Birthday Andrew Stockdale. Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale is 45.
Andrew took to his socials this week to wish himself a happy birthday. “Well I’ve hit 45, holy cow,” he posted. “Yep I’ve been to busy having a Birthday to actually learn the song, but hey it’s the sentiment that counts. Hope all is well out there, Peace & Luv man”.
The most recent Wolfmother album was ‘Rock’n’Roll Baby’ in 2019. Their biggest international seller was the debut ‘Wolfmother’ in 2005. It sold around 1.6 million worldwide, reached no 3 in Australia, no 22 in the USA and no 25 in the UK.
