 Andrew Stockdale Wishes Andrew Stockdale at Happy 45th - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Stockdale Wishes Andrew Stockdale at Happy 45th

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2021

in News

Happy Birthday Andrew Stockdale. Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale is 45.

Andrew took to his socials this week to wish himself a happy birthday. “Well I’ve hit 45, holy cow,” he posted. “Yep I’ve been to busy having a Birthday to actually learn the song, but hey it’s the sentiment that counts. Hope all is well out there, Peace & Luv man”.

The most recent Wolfmother album was ‘Rock’n’Roll Baby’ in 2019. Their biggest international seller was the debut ‘Wolfmother’ in 2005. It sold around 1.6 million worldwide, reached no 3 in Australia, no 22 in the USA and no 25 in the UK.

