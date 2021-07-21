Andrew Stockdale Wishes Andrew Stockdale at Happy 45th - Noise11.com

Happy Birthday Andrew Stockdale. Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale is 45.

Andrew took to his socials this week to wish himself a happy birthday. “Well I’ve hit 45, holy cow,” he posted. “Yep I’ve been to busy having a Birthday to actually learn the song, but hey it’s the sentiment that counts. Hope all is well out there, Peace & Luv man”.

The most recent Wolfmother album was ‘Rock’n’Roll Baby’ in 2019. Their biggest international seller was the debut ‘Wolfmother’ in 2005. It sold around 1.6 million worldwide, reached no 3 in Australia, no 22 in the USA and no 25 in the UK.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments