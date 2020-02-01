Andy Gill of Gang Of Four Passes Away Aged 64

Producer and Gang of Four co-founder Andy Gill has died at age 64.
Gill was suffering from a respiratory illness following a world tour of 2019.
In a statement the band posted:
This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today.
Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.
His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed.
But to us, he was our friend – and we’ll remember him for his kindness and generosity, his fearsome intelligence, bad jokes, mad stories and endless cups of Darjeeling tea. He just so happened to be a bit of a genius too.
One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him…
Love you mate.
John, Thomas and Tobias
GANG OF FOUR
As the founder members of Gang of Four, some 40-odd years ago, we fondly remember the good times when the four of us wanted to change the world. Andy was our brother. We made a lot of great noise and art together. We had a few drinks. We traveled the world and made friends. We made people dance, and think, and laugh, and love. We laughed together. A lot.
Our hearts go out to his wife, Catherine and his brother, Martin.
Jon King, Hugo Burnham, Dave Allen – Gang of Four.
Gang of Four formed in Leeds, UK in 1976. Andy Gill was lead singer and guitarist.
Andy was also a noted producer creating music for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Hutchence, The Jesus Lizard and Killing Joke.
Killing Joke were the primary influence for REM, Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Flea and Kurt Cobain.
