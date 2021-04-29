Anita Lane of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Dies At 62 - Noise11.com

Anita Lane, a former member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and before that Cave’s The Birthday Party, has died at the age of 62.

Anita was born in Melbourne. She met Rowland S. Howard at the Prahran College of Advanced Education where they studied art. She then met Nick Cave and they started dating. Cave had already formed Boys Next Door. They became The Birthday Party and Cave and Lane relocated to London with the band, including Howard who was now the guitarist.

Lane co-wrote ‘A Dead Song’ of the debut album for The Birthday Party ‘Prayers On Fire’. She also co-wrote ‘Dead Joe’ and ‘Kiss Me Black’ for the second album ‘Junkyard.

Anita co-wrote ‘From her To Eternity’, the debut album for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and was a member of the band for a short while but left after the first album.

Another of her songs ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ was on the fourth Bad Seeds album ‘Your Funeral … My Trial’. She was also on the ninth album ‘Murder Ballads’ singing a verse on “Death is Not The End’ and adding vocals for ‘The Kindness of Strangers’.

Anita Lane had two albums ‘Dirty Pearl’ in 1993 and ‘Sex O’Clock’ in 2001. She has also contributed to albums by former Bad Seeds Mick Harvey and Barry Adamson.

From her to eternity. We love you, Anita pic.twitter.com/8ouucRB240 — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) April 28, 2021

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments