Announcement: ARIA To Present Great Southern Nights

September 4, 2020

New South Wales’ ground-breaking music event is tuning up for a spectacular month of gigs with over 50 Australian artists and eight regions confirmed for the Great Southern Nights lineup, which forms part of the NSW Government’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Ocean Alley, AB Original, Julia Stone and Kasey Chambers with Troy Cassar-Daley are among the feature artists who will perform as part of the 1000 COVID-safe gigs across NSW this November.

Great Southern Nights is a NSW Government initiative delivered by its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), and was created to kick start the NSW entertainment, hospitality and tourism industries in response to COVID-19.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said artists and the live-music industry have shown overwhelming support for the program.

“We are excited to get this COVIDSafe show on the road in consultation with NSW Health,” Minister Ayres said.

“The calibre of artists who have put their hand up to be part of the inaugural Great Southern Nights event is fantastic, and we’re stoked that many artists have asked to play in regional NSW,” Minister Ayres said.

“To have acts like The Rubens, Jack River and Tex Perkins among the lineup demonstrates how Great Southern Nights will showcase the diversity of Australia’s music scene against the backdrop of our great state.

“We’re on track for big-name Australian artists to play in the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Country NSW, the Hunter, North Coast, Outback NSW, the South Coast and Sydney, and the program is developing every day.

“Plus, we have around 900 gigs with established and emerging artists being programmed by Sydney and NSW venues in collaboration with ARIA. Great Southern Nights will make a real difference for communities recovering from drought, bushfires and COVID-19.”

The feature artists program is being curated by ARIA in consultation with Destination NSW. Applications for venues and feature artists are now closed and are currently being assessed.

All 1000 gigs will take place in NSW during Australian Music Month – November – culminating in the annual ARIA Awards held in Sydney.

ARIA CEO Dan Rosen said Great Southern Nights was a unique music event that would be delivered in a year of extraordinary challenges. “The feedback we’re getting from industry is that Great Southern Nights is exactly what they need after months away from live performance”, Mr Rosen said. “We’re proud to play an integral part in this project to get artists, the industry and NSW live music venues back on their feet. The generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved is testament to the importance of music to us all.”

All Great Southern Nights gigs will be COVID-safe and delivered in line with the latest NSW Health advice.

Great Southern Nights – confirmed feature artists (in alphabetical order, including previously announced):

