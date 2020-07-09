ANNOUNCEMENT: Deni Ute Muster 2020 Cancelled - Noise11.com

Official announcement about Deni Ute Muster 2020:
Despite our very best efforts to continue with planning for our 22nd event, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Deni Ute Muster.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreaks and the evolving situation, and after consultation with government and health officials, it is not possible to predict what will happen in the coming months and we must make the health and safety of our patrons and staff our top priority.
2020 Deni Ute Muster tickets, and Reserved Camping tickets, will be automatically valid for the 2021 ‘Muster’ to be held on 1 and 2 October, 2021. If you are retaining your ticket for 2021 there is no further action for you to take.
If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date in 2021, you may request a refund from Oztix by visiting this link: forms.oztix.com.au/RefundRequest/. Refund requests are available from now until 30 September, 2020.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and support and will continue to respond to questions on our social media accounts as we begin to move forward and plan for 2021. We look forward to seeing you on 1 and 2 October 2021 when we will be back bigger and stronger.
Stay safe!
Vicky Lowry
General Manager
Deni Play on the Plains Festival Ltd.
Deni Ute Muster
Conargo Road, Deniliquin NSW
Friday 1 October and Saturday 2 October 2021
The all-Australian line-up for Deni Ute Muster was:
The Angels
John Williamson
Busby Marou
Troy Cassar-Daley
Shannon Noll
The McClymonts
McAlister Kemp
Sara Storer
Shane Nicholson
Felicity Urquhart
Hurricane Fall
Darlinghurst.
